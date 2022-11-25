Hill portrait unveiled at Moton Published 11:40 am Friday, November 25, 2022

People came out on Thursday, Nov. 17 to pay tribute to Oliver Hill. The civil rights attorney was honored with a portrait of his likeness at the Moton Museum in Farmville. Hill, who died in 2007, filed the lawsuit on behalf of several Farmville students that was later incorporated into Brown v. Board of Education, the 1954 landmark Supreme Court case that made public school segregation unconstitutional. Pictured here are Renee Hill, Moton Museum Director Cameron, Patterson, artist Elaine Bankston, and Maurice Hopkins, President of the Oliver Hill Foundation, all gathered at the portrait unveiling.