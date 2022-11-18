Herald Community Calendar — week of November 18, 2022 Published 5:41 pm Friday, November 18, 2022

The Herald community calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald.com.

NOW – DECEMBER 24

TOY DRIVE — The Eggleston Foundation and Prince Edward Elk’s Lodge #269 are hosting an annual Christmas toy drive. Toys can be dropped off Monday – Friday between 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., at Oliver & Eggleston Funeral Establishment, 914 S. Main St., Farmville. Toys will be handed out on Christmas Eve. For any questions, contact (434) 392-7000 or (434) 645-9292.

NOVEMBER 19

FREE MOVIE — The High Street Theatre, located at 102 High Street in Farmville, will host a free screening of “Wonder” on Saturday, Nov. 19. The movie will start at 1 p.m.

PASTOR INSTALLATION SERVICE — New Store Baptist Church, located at 9637 Francisco Road in Farmville, will host a Pastor Installation service for Rev. Irma Chambers-Exantus on Saturday, Nov. 19, beginning at 2 p.m.

ORDINATION SERVICE — New Witt Baptist Church will host an ordination service for Candidate Bro. Thomas Lewis on Saturday, Nov. 19, beginning at 2 p.m. The Rev. Walter Fells, pastor of Mercy Seat Baptist Church, will deliver the ordination message. The church is located on Farmville Highway South, at 7469 Meherrin Road.

GOSPEL BLUEGRASS CONCERT — Sandy Creek Baptist Church, located at 25450 E. Saylers Creek Road in Jetersville, will hold a concert featuring the Deanes Gospel Bluegrass Band on Saturday, Nov. 19. The event, which begins at 6 p.m., is free, but a love offering will be taken.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host soul and rock group Caitlin Krisko and The Broadcast on Saturday, Nov. 19, beginning at 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

PAMPLIN ART SHOW — The Pamplin Area Legacy Supporters (PALS) will host their 11th annual art show on Saturday, Nov. 19. Running from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., “Making More Connections” will be held at the Historic Pamplin Depot, located at 115 Main Street in downtown Pamplin. Local artists will display and offer for sale their original creations. Fine art as well as pottery, photography and primitive artwork are all represented. Also during the event, PALS will hold private tours of the recently opened Pamplin City Community Museum.

NOVEMBER 20

GUEST PREACHER — High Bridge Baptist Church in Rice will have Rev. Timothy Hurt of Chesterfield as a guest preacher for the Sunday, Nov. 20 service. Service begins at 10 a.m. and masks are required.

MEN’S DAY — Midway Baptist Church’s Men’s Ministry will celebrate their annual Men’s Day on Sunday, Nov. 20 during the 11 a.m. service. The guest minister will be Rev. Larry Smith, Pastor of Rocky Mount Baptist Church in Cumberland. Midway Baptist Church is located at 837 Guinea Road in Farmville.

CHOIR AND MISSIONARY DAY — Mt. Nebo Baptist Church in Dillwyn will hold their Choir and Missionary Day on Sunday, Nov. 20 during regular service. Sunday school begins at 10:30 a.m., with the regular service to follow at 11:30 a.m. Dinner will be served after the worship service.

FAMILY AND FRIENDS DAY — St. Andrews Baptist Church, located at 2100 Taro Road in Cullen, will hold Family and Friends Day on Sunday, Nov. 20, during the 11 a.m. service. Rev. Jonathan Wade, pastor of Macedonia Baptist Church in Baltimore, Maryland, will deliver the message.

NOVEMBER 22

PIEDMONT SOIL AND WATER — The Piedmont Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 22, beginning at 11 a.m. The meeting will take place in the conference room of the Prince Edward County Natural Resources and Agriculture building. That’s located at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville.

COMMUNITY THANKSGIVING SERVICE — Thomas Chapel United Methodist Church, located at 1313 Cartersville Road in Cartersville, is hosting a community Thanksgiving service, followed by dinner at 6 p.m. All are invited to attend.

NOVEMBER 24

GOBBLE WOBBLE 5K — The Farmville Jaycees, along with the local YMCA, will host the second annual Gobble Wobble Thanksgiving 5K. The event will start across from Charley’s Waterfront Cafe at the High Bridge Trail, right at the LOVE sign. Anyone is invited to take part in the event, which begins at 9 a.m. The cost is $25 to sign up, which you can do at http://farmvillejaycees.com/.

NOVEMBER 27

GOSPEL ANNIVERSARY — The Royal Supremes Gospel Singers of Farmville will be having their 45th anniversary celebration on Sunday, Nov. 27, at 3 p.m. That’ll be held at Elk’s Lodge, located at 636 S. Main Street in Farmville. Denise and Traveling Aires, VA Boys, New Creations and Traveling Angles will all perform. There will be a free will offering.

DECEMBER 1

DEACONS AND TRUSTEES CONFERENCE — The Cumberland Deacons and Trustees Conference of Middle Virginia will hold its quarterly meeting on Thursday, Dec. 1, beginning at 7 p.m. The event will take place at the Rocky Mount Baptist Church, located at 919 Stoney Pt. Road in Cumberland. Deacons, trustees and congregations of member churches are invited to attend.

DECEMBER 2

BUCKINGHAM CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING — Buckingham County will hold its annual Christmas Tree Lighting on Friday, Dec. 2. The event begins at 6 p.m. on the courthouse lawn, with performances by the Buckingham County JROTC Color Guard, Justice Steger will sing the national anthem, St. Thomas Aquinas Seminary Chorus will sing and there will be visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

DECEMBER 2-4

HISTORIC BUCKINGHAM OPEN HOUSE — Historic Buckingham Inc. will hold their annual Christmas Open House events during the first weekend of December. Both the Housewright House Museum and the Adams Museum will be open on Friday, Dec. 2, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. after the Community Tree Lighting at Buckingham Courthouse. Both museums will open again on Saturday, Dec. 3 and Sunday, Dec. 4 from 1 to 4 p.m. Each museum will be beautifully decorated for Christmas, featuring special displays and exhibits and are free to the public. The museums are located on Route 60, across from the Buckingham County Courthouse at 13012 W. James Anderson Highway in Buckingham. By signing the guest book when you visit, you will automatically be registered for a drawing to win a handmade Christmas wreath.

DECEMBER 3

CHRISTMAS MARKET — Historic Buckingham’s annual Christmas Market will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will take place at the Historic Village, located at 84 Lee Wayside Road in Buckingham. This year’s Christmas Market will feature arts and crafts, jewelry, paintings, ornaments, Amish baked goods and Foxfire Farm’s natural Christmas wreaths. There is no admission charge.

DECEMBER 5

REPUBLICAN MEETING — The Cumberland County Republican Committee will meet on Monday, Dec. 5, beginning at 7 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Cumberland County Public Library’s meeting room. The library is located at 1539 Anderson Highway in Cumberland.

DECEMBER 9

COOKIES AND MORE — Cookies and More, an annual holiday bake sale, arts and crafts sale and white elephant event, will be held at Farmville United Methodist Church on Friday, Dec. 9. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the church’s social hall. Enter by Randolph Street, using the side door. Farmville United Women of Faith will donate all proceeds to mission work.

DECEMBER 10

CHRISTMAS BAZAAR — St. John’s Lutheran Church, located at 1301 Milnwood Road in Farmville, will hold a Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 10. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., including crafts, baked goods, Christmas items, jewelry and a cookie walk.

HANGING WITH SANTA — The Moton Museum, located at 900 Griffin Boulevard in Farmville, invites kids of all ages to come and take free pictures with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 10, while enjoying snacks and activity bags. The event is sponsored by the Farmville Jaycees and the Moton Museum.

DECEMBER 11

CHRISTMAS BINGO — Piedmont Habitat for Humanity’s Buckingham Committee will host a Christmas Bingo event on Sunday, Dec. 11 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The event will take place at the VFW Hall, located at 14405 W. James Anderson Highway in Buckingham.

DECEMBER 12

MOTON HOLIDAY SOCIAL — The Moton Museum, located at 900 Griffin Boulevard in Farmville, will host its annual holiday social on Monday, Dec. 12. Everyone is invited to come visit, enjoy dinner and refreshments, while learning about updates on the Moton Museum’s projects. This is free and open to the public.

DECEMBER 18

DILLWYN CHRISTMAS PARADE — The Town of Dillwyn will host a Christmas Parade on Sunday, Dec. 18, beginning at 3 p.m. With a theme of “A Christmas to Remember in Dillwyn”, people and groups can still sign up to take part by emailing mblvpaige@embarqmail.com or mailing Town of Dillwyn Christmas Parade Committee P.O. Box 249 Dillwyn, VA. 23936. Return the entry form by Dec. 9.

JANUARY 14

BEEKEEPERS CONFERENCE — The first Heart of Virginia Beekeepers Conference will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14 at Longwood University. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Blackwood Ballroom. Online registration is open at https://hovabeekeepers.wixsite.com/hovbconference

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

CONFIDENT WOMEN MINISTRY — The Confident Women Ministry Worship Service will be held every Sunday at 3 p.m. online, via a conference call. The phone number to call in is 1-657-390-7012.

THE AWAKENING — The Awakening Christian Circle, a Christian Rehab Support Group, meets every Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Dillwyn Library, 16266 N. James Madison Highway in Dillwyn. For more information, call Butch Manywaters Davis at (434) 983-8967.

FARMVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH — Farmville United Methodist Church located at 212 High Street welcomes everyone to worship each Sunday. Sunday school begins at 9 a.m., followed by worship at 10 a.m.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH FARMVILLE — First Baptist Church located at the corner of Main and Fourth Streets in Farmville hosts Sunday worship at 11 a.m. each Sunday. The Rev. Dr. James P. Ashton leads the services. At this time, face masks and social distancing are required inside of the sanctuary.

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH — Jericho Baptist Church located at 615 Franklin St., Farmville will host praise and worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. every Sunday. Social distancing and face masks required in the sanctuary. Rev. Dr. James H. Taylor III is the pastor.

SPEARS MOUNTAIN BAPTIST CHURCH — Spears Mountain Baptist Church is located at 106 Meadow Creek Road in Buckingham. Sunday Worship Service is at 10 a.m. Pastor Robert C. Wilson.

DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE MEETING — The Buckingham County Democratic Committee meets at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Agricultural Building in Buckingham County. The meetings are held at 54 Administration Lane in Buckingham, off Route 60. The Ag Building is next to the Arts Council Building.

AMATEUR RADIO MEETING — The Charlotte County Amateur Radio Club meets at 3 p.m. the first Sunday of the month at 1426 Estes Road in Chase City. Any questions, contact Jason Byrum at (434) 944-9100.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF DILLWYN — First Baptist Church of Dillwyn located at 16980 Oak St., Dillwyn hosts Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings.

PIEDMONT CHURCH OF CHRIST — Piedmont Church of Christ located at 1405 North Main St., Farmville holds Bible study at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings, and the church service starts 10:30 a.m. The church also holds Bible study at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday nights. The church has a free clothing giveaway on Thursdays from 1- 3 p.m. weather permitting.

PISGAH BAPTIST CHURCH — Pisgah Baptist Church located at 202 Pisgah Road, Rice welcomes everyone each Sunday for Worship. Sunday School begins at 10 a.m. and worship starts at 11 a.m.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP — Farmville United Methodist Church (FUMC) is offering a Grief Support Group for those who have suffered recent losses or losses long ago. This is an ecumenical group welcoming anyone who has experienced a loss. The group meets at 2 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at FUMC, 212 High St. Participation in the discussion while attending the sessions is optional. You can join the group at any time. Call Rebecca Maxwell (434) 414-4562 or Tracey Oddo (434) 392-4686 for more information.

CHURCH SERVICES — Sharon Baptist Church in Cumberland offers three options to worship on Sundays: inside service at 10 a.m., mask required; 10 a.m. radio parking lot service on 89.7 FM. and YouTube service later Sunday afternoon.

FARMVILLE BAPTIST CHURCH — Farmville Baptist Church at 132 N. Main St. holds Bible study at 9:45 a.m. every Sunday, followed at 11 a.m. by worship. Worship services are held in person and broadcast via Zoom. Specific details and more information can be found on the church website at www.farmvillebaptist.org.

FARMVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Farmville Presbyterian Church at 200 West Third St. holds in-service worship at 11 a.m. every Sunday. Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases again, the church is now requiring masks again during worship. Join us and Rev. Pete Smith Sunday mornings in person or enjoy the audio of our services on the church website. Video is available through the church’s Facebook page and YouTube channel (search for Farmville Presbyterian Church). For further questions, contact the church office at (434) 392-4243 and find the church on Facebook or YouTube.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION — Delma’s Pantry in Cumberland County will have curbside food distribution at Cumberland Middle School the second, third and fourth Fridays of the month at 9:30 a.m. each Friday. Senior boxes will be given out at the distributions.

VETERANS SERVICES — The American Legion Accredited Veterans Service Officers are available to see veterans and their family members at the Farmville VFW from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays. Veteran Service Officers may be reached at (434) 414-6504.

OLD GREEN BAPTIST — Old Green Baptist Church holds outdoor and indoor worship services at 11 a.m. the second and fourth Sundays of the month until further notice. The Rev. Samuel F. Trent is the pastor.