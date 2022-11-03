Families pour into downtown for the Farmville Costume Parade Published 11:02 am Thursday, November 3, 2022

1 of 24

FARMVILLE – Every year, the Farmville Costume Parade is a bit different. This time, families brought umbrellas and jackets to go with their costumes, as rain fell across the town. That didn’t stop anyone from taking part, however, as families made their way through downtown, visiting the shops and getting some candy in return.

This is a yearly project organized by the Farmville Recreation Department to provide a safe way for kids to go trick or treating. Everyone from local business owners to the Farmville Downtown Partnership got involved this year, handing out candy for the kids and a few other surprises along the way. Recreation officials pointed out this was one of several projects they felt went well in October.

“We were excited about the turnout for the Halloween programs and encouraged for the events next year,” said Farmville Recreation Director Thomas Woodson. “This year we offered Creepy Crawly Crafts on October 24, with the Central Virginia Regional Library. We offered a free crafting event along with a book giveaway and face painting with the artist Beyond Talent. We also offered a Halloween Decorations and Pumpkin Carving Contest where people could submit a picture of their designs and would be judged on creativity and originality.”

“We are encouraged by the programs and look forward to next year when we could expand to potentially more events,” Woodson said.

Groups partner for Farmville Costume Parade

There were a number of partnerships with this year’s costume parade as well. The Longwood Women’s Soccer Team helped hand out candy as volunteers. The Brewhouse partnered with 201 N. Main St. and Walmart, setting up a table just next to their front door, giving out more than 400 bottles of water, books and handfuls of candy.

“This was a great opportunity for the community to come together and create new memories of family fun,” said Lisa Tharpe, owner of 201 N. Main St. “I’ve never seen such unique costumes. This Halloween parade is the hit of Downtown and truly kicks off the holidays.”

Her comments were echoed by Farmville Downtown Partnership Executive Director Nancy Alexander, who was taking part in her first costume parade after arriving in town this fall.

“What a fun way to celebrate Halloween! Even the damp weather didn’t slow anyone down,” Alexander said. “This was a great opportunity for the community to come together and create new memories of family fun. It was wonderful to see every facet of Farmville participate. And special thanks to the Farmville Recreation Department for organizing the afternoon, and the merchants for decorating their windows and providing the perfect setting!”