Devotional — ‘Lord, I thank you, thank you, thank you’ Published 12:53 pm Saturday, November 26, 2022

Most people who know me, know that I sincerely love sacred music, whether gospel, hymns, even anthems. One of my favorite gospel songs is sung in many churches, especially at Thanksgiving. It goes: “Lord, I thank you, thank you, thank you; I just thank you, thank you, thank you; I thank you every day of my life.” I do not know the author, but a congregation would have a “hallelujah” good time singing and praising God!

I remember when I was a child, after the choir finished singing, the Pastor would tell the congregation we must thank God for our lives, our families, our jobs – not just at Thanksgiving – but every day of the year. The Pastor would stress there should be a prayer of thanksgiving before we ate a meal, before going to bed at night, and when we got out of bed the next day. I can remember when children were taught at two or three years of age a simple prayer: “God is gracious, God is good, God we thank you for our food. Amen.” As a Minister and a Substitute Teacher, one of my greatest joys is to walk through a school cafeteria and observe a student blessing his or her breakfast or lunch. I cannot commend or say anything to the student about his or her behavior, but my heart rejoices!

Today, as we experience world-wide chaos and unrest: diseases such as Covid 19, political unrest, wars and rumors of wars, escalating food prices, brutal attacks and killings of our youth, it is more important than ever that we honor God. Scripture says that God occupies the praises of His people. As we worship and honor Him – not just once a year, at Thanksgiving – but every day, we will experience the joy of the Lord, which is our strength and our protection.

My sincere prayer is that you have a wonderfully blessed Thanksgiving Holiday. And, remember God deserves our “thanks” and expressions of appreciation, not just one day a year, but every day of the year.

Rev. Dr. Mary C. “Kitty” Smith is the Pastor of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Buckingham. She can be reached at kittysacredacres@gmail.com.