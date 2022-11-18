Cross Country teams win James River championships Published 6:13 pm Friday, November 18, 2022

1 of 3

Buckingham Boys and Girls both won the James River District Cross Country Championships together for the first time in over 40 plus years. The Cross Country Team went 15-0 during the regular season. The following players earned All-James River District Team: From the boys Braedon Goolsby, Josh Goodman, Luke Sayer and Tyler Selzer. From the girls: Hayden Talbott, Chasity Hernadez, Delanny Peins, Lindsey Tobias and Ayanna Chambers. Sergeant First Class Bruce Grazier was named Coach of the Year for both boys and girls teams and also congratulations to the assistant coach, Major Stephen Kent.