Coat drive underway Published 8:30 am Thursday, November 10, 2022

Cold weather is on the way. By the end of this week, temperatures will drop into the 40s at night, with even lower forecasts predicted next week. In times like this, one local organization is making sure folks have what they need to stay warm. But they could use some help.

Longwood’s Kappa Rho Omega of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority (AKA) is in the process of collecting coats. That part isn’t new. The group, whose winter coat drive runs into 2023, has collected new and gently used winter wear for more than a decade. Those coats go to children and adults in Southside Virginia to help those who otherwise wouldn’t have weather-appropriate items to wear during the winter months.

“This is one of the community service projects we do every year,” said Avis Gresby, a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. “As a community service-based organization, we do many projects throughout the year.”

The sorority has already started collecting coats, hats, scarves, gloves and other winter wear for their drive. They will keep collecting the items through Jan. 7, 2023, and folks can bring any of these new or gently used items to the two donation boxes located at Bland-Reid Funeral Home on Griffin Boulevard in Farmville and Cheryl’s Beauty and Barber Shop in Dillwyn.

According to Gresby, during the drive, the sorority looks to see where the needs in the community are for these winter items. They have not decided on where to donate the items yet this year, but last year the adult-sized items went to Social Security and the child-sized items went to Prince Edward County Public Schools.

In past years the sorority has donated the items to Madeline’s House, Goodwill and wherever they find the need. As the sorority meets in and serves both Prince Edward and Buckingham County, the group tries to make sure that the donations go to benefit both areas.

The coat drive has seen great success in years past and the Kappa Rho Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. hopes to see another successful year this holiday season.

“Give (the items) to us and we will give it to where it needs to go,” said Gresby.