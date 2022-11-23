Christopher Terry Armistead Published 2:02 pm Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Christopher Terry Armistead, of Prospect, died Tuesday, Nov. 22. He was born on Aug. 30, 1971.

He was predeceased by his mother, Charlene P. Dickerson and father, Charles T. Armistead.

He is survived by his sister, Carrie V. Park and by the love of his life, Amy Anderson.

Chris served in the U.S. Coast Guard for five years after graduation from Nottoway H.S. in 1989.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date.

Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. Please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.