Cary Price Reed Published 3:53 pm Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Cary Price Reed, of Prospect, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her residence on Nov. 10. Cary resided in the Prospect/Farmville community.

She attended nursing school at Stuart Circle in Richmond. After nursing school, she returned to the area and worked at Southside Community Hospital. She loved to cooking and her pets as well as her home in Prospect. She was well loved by members of her community and devoted much of her time to her church, Prospect United Methodist Church where she was a member all her life.

Cary was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Reed in 2014.

She is survived by her two daughters, Laura Martinette and Jackie Goin; two grandsons; four granddaughters as well as four great grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be made to Prospect United Methodist Church or the Southside SPCA.

