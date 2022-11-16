Book club hears from Bagley Published 11:55 am Wednesday, November 16, 2022

The Third Thursday Book Club held its October meeting at the home of Marty Dorrill. The speaker for this meeting was the well-known Southside Virginia artist, Eldridge Bagley. Bagley is famous for his paintings of past and present events and landscapes of rural Virginia. An exhibition of his work will be on display at the Longwood Center for the Visual Arts beginning in December. Pictured are, from left, Club President Martha Taylor, Eldridge Bagley and Marty Dorrill.