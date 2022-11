Avril Largiadèr Published 5:10 pm Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Avril Largiadèr, formerly of Pamplin, died June 27.

She is survived by her husband, Christoph, of Madison; two children, Mary Louise Largiadèr and Anton Largiadèr (Meredith), both of Charlottesville; two granddaughters and a niece, Angela Furneaux (Nigel) of Berkshire, England.

A memorial service will be held this Saturday, Nov. 12, at 4 p.m., at Grace Episcopal Church, Keswick.