The Word — The joy of finding scriptural nuggets

My great-great-great grandfather Levi Roberts was actually present at Sutter’s Mill when gold was discovered there in 1848.

While unfortunately I have never discovered gold, and don’t know whether Grandfather Levi found gold at Sutter’s Mill, I do know that great nuggets of spiritual gold can be found in the scriptures.

Jesus taught: “Search the scriptures; for in them ye think ye have eternal life: and they are they which testify of me” (John 5:39).

Jesus said that we must search the scriptures because eternal truths are sprinkled throughout sacred writings. We search, ponder, and pray, and occasionally discover bursts of inspiration, spiritual knowledge, and heavenly guidance.

I love it when I find concentrations of such eternal truths. Recently, I felt like a successful miner when I discovered some of the teachings in Luke Chapter 12.

There the Savior taught about the power of the Holy Ghost to help us in time of need (see Luke 12:11-12).

He spoke of the importance of focusing on spiritual things rather than on material possessions, because “a man’s life consisteth not in the abundance of the things which he possesseth” (12:13-15).

Finally, He taught of the need to be vigilant in anticipating His return: “Be ye therefore ready also: for the Son of man cometh at an hour when ye think not” (12:37-40).

In addition to the Holy Bible, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints use The Book of Mormon: Another Testament of Jesus Christ as holy scripture. Like the Bible, the Book of Mormon contains the writings of ancient prophets and testifies of Jesus Christ as our Savior and Redeemer.

Recently studying the Book of Mormon, I found many scriptural nuggets concentrated in one chapter of the writings of a prophet named Alma, who inspired the people by asking a series of piercing questions.

Alma asked: “Have ye spiritually been born of God? Have ye received his image in your countenances? Have ye experienced this mighty change in your hearts?” (Alma 5:14).

Alma further asked: “If ye have experienced a change of heart, and if ye have felt to sing the song of redeeming love, can ye feel so now?” (5:26).

Alma taught of the importance of humility in nurturing our faith: “Could ye say, if ye were called to die at this time, that ye have been sufficiently humble?” (5:27).

Most importantly, Alma testified of the coming of the Savior: “I know that Jesus Christ shall come, yea, the Son, the Only Begotten of the Father, full of grace, and mercy, and truth. And behold, it is he that cometh to take away the sins of the world, yea, the sins of every man who steadfastly believeth on his name” (5:48).

I am grateful for these scripture nuggets. May we each discover eternal truths for ourselves by feasting on the words of Christ in the holy scriptures!

