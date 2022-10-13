Shrimp Fest set

The Farmville Lions Club will hold their first annual Shrimp Fest fundraiser on Thursday, Oct. 27. The event will run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Wilck’s Lake Island, raising funds to support local, state and international causes with a focus on eyesight and hearing.

“This fundraiser has the opportunity to bring a new, exciting event to our town while raising money to help serve our community by offering vision and hearing checks, supporting food pantries, aiding recreational initiatives, and serving our community with other local needs,” said Farmville Lions Club President Dr. Scott Davis.

Shrimp Fest will include live music, beer and wine, and a to-go box with steamed shrimp, baked beans, coleslaw, and hushpuppies. Tickets are $35 in advance, $40 if bought at the event. Food and beverages will be served from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The band will begin at 5:30 p.m.

“This fundraiser truly helps us serve our community in many ways, keeping with our motto of ‘We Serve’,” Davis said.

Those interested in buying tickets to the event, can contact any member of the Lions Club or buy tickets directly at the Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce office.