Ruby Grace “Adkins” Pembelton, 102 of Amelia, went to be with the Lord peacefully on Oct. 10. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William Roy Pembelton “Jack” and nine siblings.

Survivors include her daughters; Hilda Wright of Midlothian and Deretha Norman (Ernest) of Amelia; two grandsons, Ernest Lendon Norman Jr., (Amy) of Midlothian, and William Timothy Wright (Barbie) of Powhatan and three great grandchildren, Ernest Lendon Norman III “Jack”, William Watson Norman and Lydia Wright.

She was a lifetime and devoted member of Sandy Creek Baptist Church in Jetersville and retired after helping her husband Jack operate the farm in Amelia.

Church services will be held at 1 p.m., on Thursday, Oct. 13, with burial following in the church cemetery. Visiting prior to the funeral beginning at noon in the fellowship hall.

Contributions may be made to Centra Hospice of Farmville.