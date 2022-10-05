Rodney Gene Dowdy, 64, formerly of Cumberland County, passed away Saturday, Sept. 24, at Lynchburg Health and Rehab following an extended illness.

Born in Cumberland County, Sept. 28, 1958, he was the son of the late Donald Dowdy and Louise Rouse Dowdy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Dowdy.

He worked for a number of industries throughout his career and really enjoyed the outdoors.

He is survived by his son, Brian Lee Dowdy of Lynchburg; his brother, Keith Dowdy of Buckingham Court House and his former wife, Deborah Guthrie.

No services are scheduled at this time.

