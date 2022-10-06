Rebecca Faye Powell, 59 of Farmville, passed away Sunday, Oct. 2. She is preceded in death by her father, Alvin Powell; stepfather, Frank Overby and special friends, Joe and Catherine Troyer.

She is survived by her mother, Frances Overby; sisters, Rhonda Anderson and Lisa Tillman; her brother, Alvin Powell; five nephews and one niece.

“A special blessing to me, from above, my sister, Linda Troyer, and the Troyer Family; Maurice and Marlene Page & Family; Tom and Diane Reed; Smokey and Brenda Wilson.”

The family received friends from 6 – 8 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the Hamner-McMillian Funeral Home, 1400 South Main Street, Blackstone. Funeral services were held, 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the Farmville Mennonite Church, 12199 Francisco Road, Farmville.

