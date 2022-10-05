Norma Rae Atkinson, 64 of Blackstone, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 27, at her residence. Born Aug. 4, 1958 in Richmond, she had many jobs where she shared her smile with many but her favorite job was with Cumberland County Schools, where she was known as Ms. P or the snack lady. She loved kids and lived to help anyone. She loved spending time with family and friends and loved living her life to the fullest. She loved football, NASCAR and anything on Crime TV.

She was preceded in death by her son, Christopher Edward Lee Stalnaker; her daughter, Helen Nichole Nash; her mother, Helen T. Barden and her father, George R. Smith Jr.

Survived by son, Rodney K. Stalnaker Jr.; her brother, George R. Smith III; granddaughter, Bonnie Rae Serenity Stalnaker; grandson, Hunter Keith Lee Nash and life partner, Greg Atkinson and many friends.

The family received friends at Puckett Funeral Home on Sunday, Oct. 2 from 2-4 p.m.

Puckett Funeral Home served the family. www.puckettfh.com.