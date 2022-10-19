Marvin Lee Meadows was born in Farmville on Nov. 22, 1957 to Fred and India Meadows. Marvin was a tremendous athlete. He played baseball from the age 7. In high school he lettered in football and baseball. He also discovered his passion for golf with the help of Mac Main Sr. at the Longwood Golf Course. He was “recruited” to play baseball at North Carolina Wesleyan College and he also played golf there. At NCWC, he met two of the greatest influences in his life, his baseball coach Dr. “Mo” Bauer and his golf coach, Don Scalf.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Fred B. and India Wilson Meadows; his brothers, Fred “Bobby” Meadows (Linda Meadows) and infant, Richard Wheeler Meadows.

He is survived in death by his wife, Nancy Johnson Meadows; sons, Dean Johnson Meadows and wife, Hillary Meadows and Dustin Lee Meadows, his pride and joy, his grandchildren, Nora, Wren and Amos Meadows; of course his dog, Cameron; his brother, Lynn Wilson Meadows and wife, Sylvia Meadows and sister, Joan Carolyn Garrett and husband, Bernard Garrett. He leaves behind several nieces and nephews; friends and golfing buddies.

A funeral service was held on Sunday, Oct. 16, on 3 p.m., in the chapel of Shorter Funeral Home. Family received friends from 1 p.m. until the time of service. Interment followed in Mt Pleasant United Methodist Church.

Shorter Funeral Home served the family.