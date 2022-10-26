Longwood Lancers picked to repeat as Big South champs

FARMVILLE – The climb to the top of the Big South leaderboard didn’t happen overnight for the Longwood Lancers. However, the rest of the league has taken notice.

The reigning Big South champions, the Lancers received plenty of preseason accolades by league’s coaches and media at the Big South Media Day at Bojangles Entertainment Complex.

Longwood’s men were picked to finish No. 1 in the league with 16 of a possible 20 first-place votes in the 10-team field. The Lancers return nine letterwinners and 74 percent of their scoring from last season’s team that went 15-1 in conference play.

On top of the team honors, Isaiah Wilkins and DeShaun Wade earned spots on the Big South Preseason All-Conference Teams. Wilkins was named to the first team while Wade was named to the second team, marking the first time the team has had two preseason all-conference selections.

Longwood Lancers keep making history

Wilkins becomes the first player in team history to garner a spot on the Big South Preseason All-Conference First Team. The reigning Big South Tournament MVP was one of Longwood’s most consistent players last season, and he averaged 12.7 points per game. He tallied double figures in every game of Longwood’s run through the Big South Tournament last season and scored in double figures 23 times.

Meanwhile, Wade served as Longwood’s top perimeter defender while also making it rain from three all season. The Virginia Beach native hit .448 (74-165) of his triples, good for fourth all-time in the program’s single-season annals. For the year, Wade averaged 11.8 points per game while topping double figures 20 times.

The Lancer men open the season with a bang as they travel to 20th ranked Alabama on Monday, Nov. 7 before traveling to play at George Mason on Friday, Nov. 11. Longwood then opens at home against Pfeiffer on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 3 p.m.

Longwood will host the JK54 Classic, sponsored by North Street Press Club, from Nov. 18-20. Over three days, the Lancers will play Virginia Military Institute, Fairleigh Dickinson University and Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville.

The team’s title defense begins on Thursday, Dec. 29 as the Lancers host High Point to open Big South play.

Big South Men’s Basketball Preseason Rankings

The 2022-23 Preseason Poll



Longwood (195 points, 16 first-place votes) Winthrop (170 points, 1 first-place vote) UNC Asheville (159 points, 2 first-place votes) Gardner-Webb (136 points) High Point (89 points) Campbell (88 points, 1 first place-vote) Radford (88 points) USC Upstate (86 points) Presbyterian (49 points) Charleston Southern (40 points)

Preseason All-Conference Team

First Team

Drew Pember, UNC Asheville

Isaiah Wilkins, Longwood

Jordan Gainey, USC Upstate

Zack Austin, High Point

Cory Hightower, Winthrop

Second Team

DeShaun Wade, Longwood

Tajion Jones, UNC Asheille

Winston Hill, Presbyterian

Kareem Reed, Gardner-Webb

Ricky Clemons, Campbell