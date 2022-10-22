Letter — Why I support Rhodes Martin

Dear Editor,

My name is Jonathan Shular and I am a Licensed Professional Counselor and a proud lifelong citizen of Prince Edward County. I find great sense of fulfillment endorsing Rhodes Martin in his candidacy for the Farmville-Ward B position of Town Council. I have been fortunate enough to know and learn from the mentorship and high character of Rhodes Martin since my adolescent years.

For more than 20 years, Rhodes Martin worked with the Prince Edward Farmville Youth Association (PEFYA), which is how I came to know him. In my teenage years, I had the opportunity to play for a local travel baseball team that Rhodes co-founded and coached. It was evident, even as a teen, that Rhodes’ mission involved much more than coaching baseball. He visibly strived to develop young lives into responsible young men of the community. I am now a 33-year-old father that has undoubtedly carried the lessons and wisdom that Rhodes shared with me, which began almost 20 years ago. With certainty, I am not the only “young” man from this community that can say that about their experience with Rhodes Martin.

Most candidates run for elected office for the opportunity to give back to their community.

Rhodes Martin, however, has been giving back to his community for decades. The town of Farmville is already a stronger community due to Rhodes Martin and his years of contributions. I have no doubt that he would continue to improve the town of Farmville while serving as a councilman. For these reasons, I ask that you help elect Rhodes Martin for the position of Town Councilman-Ward B of Farmville.

Jonathan Shular

Prince Edward County