Letter to the Editor — We need supervisors to act

The coverage of the gold mining meetings by Herald Editor Brian Carlton is much appreciated. The Herald’s Sept. 30 article “County can avoid gold mining, officials say” brings the Buckingham County Board of Supervisors’ power to light. Joe Lerch of VACO clarified the ongoing issue. Now we want to see our elected representatives act to protect us. Meanwhile, I will continue to work, along with BOS Chairman Jordan Miles and over a dozen other Virginia representatives, to complete the HB 2213 State Agencies’ study on the impacts of gold mining on Virginia. Follow the progress at the Virginia Energy website and comment at the Virginia Town Hall website before Oct. 28.

Kenda Hanuman

Buckingham