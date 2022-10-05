Dear Editor,

A recent mailer asked: “Who is Wendy Hannah?” I wish to answer the question. Wendy is the answer to our prayers in Cumberland County. When Pat Scales retired, we prayed for a competent attorney in our county who wanted to be our next Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Wendy was appointed by the 10th Judicial Circuit Court judges as the Interim Commonwealth’s Attorney for Cumberland County after submitting her qualifications for review. Her impeccable character, stellar legal knowledge, and success in the courtroom wholeheartedly support the judges’ decision. Now it is our responsibility to keep Wendy in the position she rightly deserves. Vote for Wendy Hannah for Cumberland County Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Wendy has been a prosecutor for over 10 years. She performs her duties in the courtroom in an exemplary manner and has handled trials before judges and juries. Wendy is completely transparent and honest with all citizens of Cumberland County, and she welcomes input from the community. Wendy and her husband Stu are active members of Cartersville Baptist Church and Cartersville Ruritan Club.

Wendy is not a member of any political party – never has been. Therefore, she made a conscious decision to seek this position without declaring any affiliation with a political party. She approaches every situation with an open mind free from political pressures that may force others to “pick a side.” She works for ALL citizens of Cumberland County regardless of background or affiliation. If elected, she will continue to do the same.

Dottie Fahrner

Cumberland County