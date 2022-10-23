Letter — Martin is a true ‘child of Farmville’

Dear Editor,

I write in support of the candidacy of Rhodes Martin to represent Ward B on the Farmville Town Council. Although I live in a different ward, the decisions of all council members will affect my life and the lives of my family, and so, I feel a legitimate interest in the results of the contest. Rhodes is a true “child of Farmville.” And this is not just because he was born and raised here, but because he has continually given back to his home since first volunteering as a teenager at STEPS. He has mentored generations of young people during decades of service to the Prince Edward Farmville Youth Association. What may have remained unsaid is that he also served as the program’s commissioner for three years and as an umpire (an often life-threatening commitment!) for many.

His other services to the community illustrate clearly his commitment to Farmville:

• Rhodes co-founded the nonprofit Creative Learning Center for infants and preschool children and served on its board for many years.

• Rhodes has volunteered as an official for the Special Olympics for eight years

• Rhodes served for two years on the Downtown Historical Committee

• And again, in his role as mentor to our youth, he has served as a PEFYA basketball coach for many years and as a mentor for the Longwood University student athletes.

Farmville is lucky in having so many fine people who want to serve the community; I am grateful that Rhodes Martin is one of them.

Molly Terry

Farmville