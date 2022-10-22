FFA Chapter competes in state fair

The Buckingham Senior FFA Chapter participated in the 2022 State Fair of Virginia, competing in several contests. The State Fair Contests are a great way to allow FFA members to showcase their knowledge and skills in that particular area.

On Monday, Sept. 26, Abigail Palmore and Alexandra Morris competed in the Junior Division of the Agriscience Demonstration Contest. During their demonstration they explained what a Biltmore Stick is and how it is used in the Forestry Industry. They placed 10th overall. Taylor Shelton and Wyatt Wickizer demonstrated how to create an edible arrangement in the Horticulture Demonstration Contest. They placed ninth with their demonstration.

The Forestry Field Day team competed on Tuesday, Sept. 27. This year we were able to have a Senior Division team composed of sophomores through seniors and an all freshmen Junior Division team. Team members of the junior team were Sarah Bryant, Dawson Edwards, Alex Hucks, Ben Gilliam, Devin King, Kipp Martin and Cole Murphy. Sarah Bryant placed fifth in the Water Accuracy event and the team ended up placing 16th overall. Team members of the Senior Division team were Camden Allen, Eli Bryant, Joey Crews, Andrew Dorrier, Jordan Dorrier, Davis Snoddy and Holden Tyson. This team placed 15th overall. Eli Bryant and Holden Tyson competed in the Log Roll and they placed second in their event and Camden Allen placed eighth overall in the Bow Saw event.

The Junior Forester’s Contest was also held on Tuesday, Sept. 27. The Junior Forester’s Contest is composed of multiple events including identification of trees, equipment, insects, tree diseases, a written exam and estimating distance by pacing. Both the Junior Division and the Senior Division teams placed first in this event. Junior team members included Grace Martin who placed sixth individually, Ben Gilliam who placed fourth individually, Sarah Bryant who placed third individually and received a $100 scholarship and Alexandra Morris who was the top individual and received a $300 scholarship. The Senior Division team members included Andrew Dorrier, Jordan Dorrer, Daniel Farrish and Noah Jones. Jordan Dorrier was the top individual and received a $400 scholarship. The Junior Forester’s teams are grateful to Henry Paris for his support and guidance.

The Crops Team competed on Thursday, Sept. 29 and placed third as a team. Team members included Courtney Agee who placed fifth individually, Jordan Dorrier who was the third high individual and received a $200 scholarship, Daniel Farish and Haley Short. Their contest encompassed identification of seeds and plants as well as placing classes of seeds based on their quality.

On Friday, Sept. 30, two teams competed in the Horse Hippology Contest. The Junior Team members included Adelaide Auten, Cayden Parish and Piper Scialdo. The team placed 15th overall. Adelynne Baugher, Jenna Oliver, Amiah Porter participated in the Senior level event placing 10th overall. The Horse Hippology Contest tested the identification of horse breeds and tack, judging horses based on their conformation and knowledge of the equine industry.

The Buckingham Senior FFA Chapter greatly appreciates Buckingham Farm Bureau for sponsoring the chapter’s membership this year. The organization’s support allowed us to offer these opportunities to all of our agricultural education students.