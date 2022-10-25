Farmville mayoral candidate gets endorsement from Mark Warner

FARMVILLE – A sitting U.S. senator weighed in on the Farmville mayor’s race Monday, as Mark Warner endorsed Carl Eggleston for the job.

“My friendship with Carl, both personally and professionally, spans over 30 years,” Warner said. “He is a committed community leader with the experience and vision to lead Farmville with integrity.”

A Farmville native, Eggleston served on the town council from 1984 to 1988. Since then, he’s served on the Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce, the Prince Edward County NAACP, the Randolph Lodge Masons and the Governor’s Commission on State Domestic Programs. He also runs Oliver & Eggleston Funeral Establishment. Warner pointed to Eggleston’s community efforts as further reason to endorse him in the race.

“More importantly, Carl believes in family and knows what it takes to improve the lives of the citizens of Farmville,” Mark Warner said in a statement. “I am pleased to endorse him for Mayor.”

This is the first endorsement in the race from any member of Virginia’s Washington delegation. Eggleston said he appreciated Warner’s endorsement.

“I am excited to have the Senator’s endorsement,” Eggleston said. “Like Senator Warner, I consider myself a fiscal conservative with a social conscience and look forward to serving the people of Farmville as mayor.”

Early voting continues in this area

In Farmville, early voting takes place at the county courthouse. That’s located at 111 S. Main Street. You can vote Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. If you can’t make it out during the week, you can also vote early the next two Saturdays, Oct. 29 and Nov. 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To vote early, you will need to do a few things. First, you’ll need to provide your name and address. Second, you have to show an ID. Acceptable IDs include a driver’s license, DMV-issued ID card, employee ID card with a photo, US Military ID or government-issued ID card. You can also use a recent utility bill, bank statement, government check, or paycheck containing your name and address.

