Farmville Community Calendar for the week of October 14, 2022

The Farmville community calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald.com.

OCTOBER 13

TRIVIA – Three Roads Brewing, located at 312 W. Third Street in Farmville, will host trivia beginning at 7 p.m.

OCTOBER 14

CLOTHING GIVEAWAY – Heritage Baptist Church, located at 700 Milnwood Road in Farmville, will hold a clothing giveaway on Friday, Oct. 14 from 6 to 7 p.m. There will be lots of fall and winter items available.

FREE MOVIE – The High Street Theatre, located at 102 High Street in Farmville, will host a free screening of “Coraline” on Friday, Oct. 14. The movie will start at 7 p.m.

OCTOBER 15

BASIC ARCHERY — Bear Creek Lake State Park, located at 22 Bear Lake Road in Cumberland, will hold a basic archery class from 11 a.m. to noon. Attendees will learn how to shoot safely, with all equipment provided. The equipment, however, isn’t suitable for children younger than 8 years old. The fee is $5 per person and spaces are limited. You can call the park office to reserve a spot at (804) 492-4410.

FALL CRAFTS FAIR – Antioch United Methodist Church, located at 2706 Cumberland Road in Farmville will hold a fall crafts fair on Oct. 15. The event will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., with local crafts, a yard sale, a bake sale and brunswick stew for sale. For more information, call (804) 514-7942 or visit Antioch United Methodist Church-Cumberland on Facebook.

CLOTHING GIVEAWAY – Heritage Baptist Church, located at 700 Milnwood Road in Farmville, will hold a clothing giveaway on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 to 11 a.m. There will be lots of fall and winter items available.

FALL FESTIVAL – Twin Lakes State Park will host their annual fall festival on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Festivities include pumpkin decorating and pumpkin chunkin’, face painting, wagon rides, bluebird box building, and more. Parking for this event is free. Pumpkins and snacks will be available for purchase. Bluebird box kits are available with a $10 cash donation to the Friends of Twin Lakes State Park. For more information, contact the park office by calling (434) 392-3435, or email breanna.doll@dcr.virginia.gov.

CRUISE-IN – The Heart of Virginia Classic Auto Club will hold their last cruise-in of the year on Saturday, Oct. 15. The event will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the parking lot by Tractor Supply and AAA Storage. A 50/50 drawing will be held and people are invited to bring classic or antique cars to show.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC – The North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host musical group The Rob White Band on Saturday, Oct. 15. The show is free and the music starts at 8 p.m.

OCTOBER 16

APPLE FEST – Riverside Community Church, located at 45 Simpson Road in Prospect, will host an Apple Fest on Sunday, Oct. 16. The event will begin with Sunday church service at 10 a.m. and then turn into a festival with hay rides, cornhole games, kids’ games, an apple pie contest, a cake walk and more.

MEN’S DAY – Jericho Baptist Church, located at 615 Franklin Street in Farmville, will hold Men’s Day on Sunday, Oct. 16. The morning service begins at 11 a.m.

GUEST PREACHER – High Bridge Baptist Church, located at 2526 Lockett Road in Rice, will have a guest preacher delivering the message on Sunday, Oct. 16. Rev. Anita Johnson from God’s Harvest Christian Center in Crewe will preach during the 10 a.m. service. Masks are required to attend.

ANNUAL WOMEN’S MINISTRY DAY – Midway Women’s Ministry, located at 837 Guinea Road in Farmville, will celebrate their Annual Day on Sunday, Oct. 16 at the 11 a.m. service. The guest minister will be Rev. Cynthia Allen, First Lady and Co-Pastor of Spreading Oak Baptist Church in Arvonia.

CHURCH ANNIVERSARY – Calvary Baptist Church, located at 1144 Hendricks Road in Pamplin, will celebrate their 116th church anniversary on Sunday, Oct. 16. There will be a special service, beginning at 2:30 p.m., with Pastor Andre Austin as the special guest.

OCTOBER 17-20

ARK MUSEUM TRIP — The Heritage Baptist Church LLL Club is taking a trip to The ARK Encounter and The Creation Museum Monday, Oct. 17 through Thursday, October 20. If you are interested or would like more information call Roderick Smithson at (804) 307-9610.

OCTOBER 17

HEART OF VIRGINIA COMMUNITY BAND CONCERT– The Heart of Virginia Community Band will hold a concert on Monday, Oct. 17 in Jarman Auditorium at Longwood University. With the theme of “Traveling”, the concert will take audience members around the world, with music from Scotland, Spain and Korea. The concert is free and open to the public.

OCTOBER 18

ANIMAL CONTROL OFFICER MEET AND GREET – The Farmville Library will host a meet and greet with Prince Edward’s Animal Control Officer, Chris Riviere, beginning at 6 p.m. The library is also hosting a pet food drive that day. You can drop off pet food at the front desk or bring items the day of the event.

HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING – The Farmville-Prince Edward Historical Society will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at the Farmville Train Station on West Third Street. The meeting begins at 7 p.m., as Kay Whitfield and Caroline Stowers will present a Powerpoint program with the topic of “The Historical Home Tour of Farmville”. The duo will share old photos and historical information about homes in the 600 block of High Street. Homes in the 700 block will be featured at the Nov. 15 meeting. There will be drawings for door prizes and refreshments will be homemade cookies.

OCTOBER 19

PUBLIC INPUT MEETING — The Commonwealth Regional Council wants local residents to weigh in on the proposed regional hazard mitigation plan. A public input session will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 9:30 a.m. at the Kenbridge Town Hall Training and Conference Room. That’s located at 511 E. 5th Avenue in Kenbridge, on the bottom floor of the Kenbridge Town Hall building. A copy of the plan is being made available at all local libraries, as well as online by going to https://tinyurl.com/bdwafzza.

OCTOBER 22

SOUND HEALING – Dragon Tracks will host a workshop on vibrational sound healing on Saturday, Oct. 22. The event begins at 1 p.m. and residents will learn how to ease tension by exposure to sound waves. They will also learn how specific frequencies can calm the mind. There is no cost, but you do have to register by Oct. 15 by calling Debbie at (518) 248-7220.

BENEFIT TEA – The Friends of the Cumberland County Public Library will hold a benefit tea on Saturday, Oct. 22, beginning at noon. The event will be held at the Fitzgerald Memorial Baptist Church, located at 14 Fitzgerald Road in Cumberland. The benefit tea will be followed by the Friends’ annual meeting. All are invited to attend both. People are asked to RSVP to (804) 492-3539 if they plan to attend the tea.

MOVIE ON THE LAWN – New Flame Church of God in Christ, located at 308 S. Virginia Street in Farmville, will host a Movie on the Lawn beginning at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. There will be pizza, popcorn, candy, soft drinks, a pumpkin carving event, face painting, giveaways and a costume contest as well. There will also be a free coat giveaway for school-aged children.

OCTOBER 24

CREEPY CRAWLY CRAFTS – The Farmville Recreation Department and the Central Virginia Regional Library will hold a session of “Creepy Crawly Crafts” on Monday, Oct. 24. There will be face painting, candy, crafts and a free book giveaway. It’ll take place at the Fireman’s Sports Arena, located at 1328 Zion Hill Road in Farmville, from 4 to 6 p.m. People are asked to call and pre-register their children to make sure there’s enough supplies on hand. You can do that by calling the Recreation Department at (434) 391-1125.

OCTOBER 28

MOAA MEETING – The Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) will hold their monthly fourth Friday self-pay luncheon/program on Oct. 28. The event will begin at 12:30 p.m. at Riverside Cafe, located at 522 N. Main Street in Farmville. The topic for this month will be fundraising initiatives to help support charity. All active, former or retired military officers and their spouses, widows and guests are welcome.

CUMBERLAND TRUNK OR TREAT – Cumberland County Recreation Department will host a Trunk or Treat event on Friday, Oct. 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. The event will be at the Cumberland Community Center, located at 1874 Anderson Highway. There will be food, games, a bounce house and much more for people to enjoy.

OCTOBER 29

FALL FESTIVAL – New Store Baptist Church, located at 9637 Francisco Road in Farmville, will host a fall festival on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 4 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. There will be games, activities, crafts and a trunk or treat event. Contact newstore9637@icloud.com. for questions.

WOMEN’S CONFERENCE – Full Life Fellowship Ministries will host their first Women’s and Young Ladies’ Conference on Saturday, Oct. 29. The event begins at 9:30 a.m. and will be held at the Wesley Chapel, 1151 High School Road in Buckingham. All are welcome and the conference is free.

TRUNK OR TREAT – The Fresh Girls Club will sponsor a Trunk or Treat event in the Prince Edward County Middle School parking lot. That’s located at 35 Eagle Drive in Farmville. The event will run from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, with plenty of candy available for local trick or treaters.

FALL FESTIVAL – Concord Baptist Church, located at 12053 Fransico Road in Farmville, will host a fall festival on Saturday, Oct. 29. Activities begin at 3:30 p.m. in the recreation field. At 5 p.m., a free dinner of brunswick stew will be available and at dark, there will be a trunk or treating event for all children up through 5th grade. Children are encouraged to come in costume.

OCTOBER 30

TRUNK OR TREAT – Rice Volunteer Fire Department will host a trunk or treat event on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 4 to 6 p.m.

CANCER AWARENESS WALK – There will be a Cancer Awareness Walk on Sunday, October 30 at the Cumberland Public Schools parking lot. The event will run from 8 a.m. to noon.

OCTOBER 31

FARMVILLE HALLOWEEN COSTUME PARADE – The Farmville Recreation Department and the Downtown Partnership will hold their annual Halloween Costume Parade on Monday, Oct. 31, beginning at 4 p.m. All kids 12 and under are invited to take part with their parents or other guardian. Main Street will shut down as of 3:15 p.m. Downtown shops will be handing out candy as the parade participants show off their costumes.

CUMBERLAND REPUBLICAN COMMITTEE – The Cumberland County Republican Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. That will be held in the Cumberland Public Library’s meeting room. The library is located at 1539 Anderson Highway in Cumberland.

NOVEMBER 1

FRIENDS OF CUMBERLAND MEETING – The Friends of Cumberland County – Virginia will hold their annual meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The event will take place at 4:30 p.m. in the meeting room of the Cumberland County Public Library, located at 1539 Anderson Highway in Cumberland.

NOVEMBER 5

FALL FAMILY CAR CARE DAY – New Store Baptist Church, located at 9637 Francisco Road in Farmville, will host a Family Car Care Day on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to noon. Residents are invited to bring their car for a free basic car care education and walk thru, presented by the church’s men’s ministry. There will also be a free clothing drive. Email newstore9637@icloud.com with questions.

STEW, BAKE SALE – Cumberland Presbyterian Church, located at 1835 Cumberland Rd., 3 miles North of Farmville on Route 45, will hold its Annual Brunswick Stew and Bake Sale on Saturday, Nov. 5. Stew cost will be $10 per quart and stew will be available after 11:30 a.m. There will also be raffle tickets sold for a handmade, one-of-a-kind, Christmas wreath and a miniature handmade sleigh with Santa. Raffle tickets available now from any church member. For more information, call (804) 514-1135.

NOVEMBER 6

HABITAT FOR HUMANITY BINGO – Habitat for Humanity will hold a bingo fundraiser on Nov. 6. The event, which starts at 2 p.m., will be held at the Cumberland Community Center cafeteria. That’s located at 1874 Anderson Highway in Cumberland. The $25 entrance fee includes 12 bingo cards for 12 games, along with a ticket for a chance at a door prize. All proceeds will go to benefit the Cumberland Habitat for Humanity Repair Program.

NOVEMBER 18

SPAGHETTI FUNDRAISER – The Randolph Volunteer Fire Department’s Auxiliary will host a spaghetti dinner fundraiser on Friday, Nov. 18 at the station. Included will be spaghetti, salad, a drink and dessert. There will also be door prizes.

NOVEMBER 24

GRIEFSHARE MEETING – Farmville United Methodist Church, located at 212 High Street in Farmville, will hold a “Surviving The Holidays: Dealing With Grief” meeting on Nov. 24 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call (434) 392-4686.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

CONFIDENT WOMEN MINISTRY – The Confident Women Ministry Worship Service will be held every Sunday at 3 p.m. online, via a conference call. The phone number to call in is 1-657-390-7012.

THE AWAKENING – The Awakening Christian Circle, a Christian Rehab Support Group, meets every Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Dillwyn Library, 16266 N. James Madison Highway in Dillwyn. For more information, call Butch Manywaters Davis at (434) 983-8967.

FARMVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH — Farmville United Methodist Church located at 212 High Street welcomes everyone to worship each Sunday. Sunday school begins at 9 a.m., followed by worship at 10 a.m.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH FARMVILLE — First Baptist Church located at the corner of Main and Fourth Streets in Farmville hosts Sunday worship at 11 a.m. each Sunday. The Rev. Dr. James P. Ashton leads the services. At this time, face masks and social distancing are required inside of the sanctuary.

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH — Jericho Baptist Church located at 615 Franklin St., Farmville will host praise and worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. every Sunday. Social distancing and face masks required in the sanctuary. Rev. Dr. James H. Taylor III is the pastor.

SPEARS MOUNTAIN BAPTIST CHURCH — Spears Mountain Baptist Church is located at 106 Meadow Creek Road in Buckingham. Sunday Worship Service is at 10 a.m. Pastor Robert C. Wilson.

DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE MEETING — The Buckingham County Democratic Committee meets at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Agricultural Building in Buckingham County. The meetings are held at 54 Administration Lane in Buckingham, off Route 60. The Ag Building is next to the Arts Council Building.

AMATEUR RADIO MEETING — The Charlotte County Amateur Radio Club meets at 3 p.m. the first Sunday of the month at 1426 Estes Road in Chase City. Any questions, contact Jason Byrum at (434) 944-9100.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF DILLWYN — First Baptist Church of Dillwyn located at 16980 Oak St., Dillwyn hosts Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings.

PIEDMONT CHURCH OF CHRIST — Piedmont Church of Christ located at 1405 North Main St., Farmville holds Bible study at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings, and the church service starts 10:30 a.m. The church also holds Bible study at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday nights. The church has a free clothing giveaway on Thursdays from 1- 3 p.m. weather permitting.

PISGAH BAPTIST CHURCH — Pisgah Baptist Church located at 202 Pisgah Road, Rice welcomes everyone each Sunday for Worship. Sunday School begins at 10 a.m. and worship starts at 11 a.m.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP — Farmville United Methodist Church (FUMC) is offering a Grief Support Group for those who have suffered recent losses or losses long ago. This is an ecumenical group welcoming anyone who has experienced a loss. The group meets at 2 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at FUMC, 212 High St. Participation in the discussion while attending the sessions is optional. You can join the group at any time. Call Rebecca Maxwell (434) 414-4562 or Tracey Oddo (434) 392-4686 for more information.

CHURCH SERVICES — Sharon Baptist Church in Cumberland offers three options to worship on Sundays: inside service at 10 a.m., mask required; 10 a.m. radio parking lot service on 89.7 FM. and YouTube service later Sunday afternoon.

FARMVILLE BAPTIST CHURCH — Farmville Baptist Church at 132 N. Main St. holds Bible study at 9:45 a.m. every Sunday, followed at 11 a.m. by worship. Worship services are held in person and broadcast via Zoom. Specific details and more information can be found on the church website at www.farmvillebaptist.org.

FARMVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Farmville Presbyterian Church at 200 West Third St. holds in-service worship at 11 a.m. every Sunday. Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases again, the church is now requiring masks again during worship. Join us and Rev. Pete Smith Sunday mornings in person or enjoy the audio of our services on the church website. Video is available through the church’s Facebook page and YouTube channel (search for Farmville Presbyterian Church). For further questions, contact the church office at (434) 392-4243 and find the church on Facebook or YouTube.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION — Delma’s Pantry in Cumberland County will have curbside food distribution at Cumberland Middle School the second, third and fourth Fridays of the month at 9:30 a.m. each Friday. Senior boxes will be given out at the distributions.

VETERANS SERVICES — The American Legion Accredited Veterans Service Officers are available to see veterans and their family members at the Farmville VFW from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays. Veteran Service Officers may be reached at (434) 414-6504.

OLD GREEN BAPTIST — Old Green Baptist Church holds outdoor and indoor worship services at 11 a.m. the second and fourth Sundays of the month until further notice. The Rev. Samuel F. Trent is the pastor.