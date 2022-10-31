Community Calendar for the week of Oct. 28 Published 4:42 pm Monday, October 31, 2022

The Herald community calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald.com.

OCTOBER 27

GOOGLE FOR AGRICULTURE — The Prince Edward Extension Office, located at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville, will hold a session teaching people how to use Google to improve communication, organization and management. The event will happen on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

TRIVIA — Three Roads Brewing, located at 312 W. Third Street in Farmville, will host trivia beginning at 7 p.m.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — The North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host musician Zach Burnette on Thursday, Oct. 27. The show is free and the music starts at 9 p.m.

OCTOBER 28

FREE MUSIC — Three Roads Brewing, located at 312 W. Third Street in Farmville, will play host to Virginia rock and pop group Porch Dogs on Friday, Oct. 28. The show is free and the music begins at 6 p.m.

FREE MOVIE — The High Street Theatre, located at 102 High Street in Farmville, will host a free screening of “The Devil’s Backbone” on Friday, Oct. 28. The movie will start at 7 p.m.

MOAA MEETING — The Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) will hold their monthly fourth Friday self-pay luncheon/program on Oct. 28. The event will begin at 12:30 p.m. at Riverside Cafe, located at 522 N. Main Street in Farmville. The topic for this month will be fundraising initiatives to help support charity. All active, former or retired military officers and their spouses, widows and guests are welcome.

CUMBERLAND TRUNK OR TREAT — Cumberland County Recreation Department will host a Trunk or Treat event on Friday, Oct. 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. The event will be at the Cumberland Community Center, located at 1874 Anderson Highway. There will be food, games, a bounce house and much more for people to enjoy.

OCTOBER 29

FALL FESTIVAL — New Store Baptist Church, located at 9637 Francisco Road in Farmville, will host a fall festival on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 4 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. There will be games, activities, crafts and a trunk or treat event. Contact newstore9637@icloud. com. for questions.

WOMEN’S CONFERENCE — Full Life Fellowship Ministries will host their first Women’s and Young Ladies’ Conference on Saturday, Oct. 29. The event begins at 9:30 a.m. and will be held at the Wesley Chapel, 1151 High School Road in Buckingham. All are welcome and the conference is free.

FALL FESTIVAL — First Baptist Church in Dillwyn, located at 16980 Oak Street, will host a fall festival on Saturday, Oct. 29. The event begins at 11 a.m. and runs until 3 p.m. with a chili cook-off, games, door prizes, a cake walk and activities for kids.

TRUNK OR TREAT — The Fresh Girls Club will sponsor a Trunk or Treat event in the Prince Edward County Middle School parking lot. That’s located at 35 Eagle Drive in Farmville. The event will run from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, with plenty of candy available for local trick or treaters.

FALL FESTIVAL — Concord Baptist Church, located at 12053 Francisco Road in Farmville, will host a fall festival on Saturday, Oct. 29. Activities begin at 3:30 p.m. in the recreation field. At 5 p.m., a free dinner of brunswick stew will be available and at dark, there will be a trunk or treating event for all children up through 5th grade. Children are encouraged to come in costume.

FREE MUSIC — Three Roads Brewing, located at 312 W. Third Street in Farmville, will play host to musician Carter Freeman on Saturday, Oct. 29. The show is free and the music begins at 6 p.m.

SPOOKY HOLLOW DRIVE-THRU — Historic Buckingham will sponsor a Spooky Holly Drive-Thru fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 29. The event will run from 7 p.m. to 10 .m., taking place in the Historic Village at Lee Wayside. That’s located at 84 Lee Wayside Road, two miles west of Sprouse’s Corner, just off Route 60. Admission is $10 per car.

OCTOBER 30

TRUNK OR TREAT — Rice Volunteer Fire Department will host a trunk or treat event on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 4 to 6 p.m.

TRUNK OR TREAT — Payne Memorial, located at 1 Stoney Point Road in Cumberland, will have a Trunk or Treat event on Sunday, Oct. 30. The event will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., with hotdogs, chips and drinks provided.

TRUNK OR TREAT — Sulphur Spring Baptist Church in Prospect will hold their first Trunk or Treat event on Sunday, Oct. 30, beginning at 5 p.m.

CANCER AWARENESS WALK — There will be a Cancer Awareness Walk on Sunday, October 30 at the Cumberland Public Schools parking lot. The event will run from 8 a.m. to noon.

DEACONS CONFERENCE — The Cumberland Deacons and Trustee Conference of Middle Virginia will hold its annual service at the Pleasant View Baptist Church on Sunday, Oct. 30. The event begins at 3 p.m., with deacons, trustees and congregations of member churches all invited to attend. Pleasant View Baptist Church is located at 155 Duncan Store Road in Columbia.

VETERANS SERVICE — The Balm of Gilead Faith- Based Community Missions will honor veterans with a service on Sunday, Oct. 30, beginning at 3 p.m. The service will be held at the Meherrin Fire Hall, located at 64 Moores Ordinary Road in Meherrin. All military men and women and their families, past and present, are invited. Rev. Robert Waker, pastor of Forest Baptist Church in Meherrin, will deliver the message.

OCTOBER 31

FARMVILLE HALLOWEEN COSTUME PARADE — The Farmville Recreation Department and the Downtown Partnership will hold their annual Halloween Costume Parade on Monday, Oct. 31, beginning at 4 p.m. All kids 12 and under are invited to take part with their parents or other guardian. Main Street will shut down as of 3:15 p.m. Downtown shops will be handing out candy as the parade participants show off their costumes.

CUMBERLAND REPUBLICAN COMMITTEE — The Cumberland County Republican Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. That will be held in the Cumberland Public Library’s meeting room. The library is located at 1539 Anderson Highway in Cumberland.

NOVEMBER 1

FRIENDS OF CUMBERLAND MEETING — The Friends of Cumberland County will hold their annual meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The event will take place at 4:30 p.m. in the meeting room of the Cumberland County Public Library, located at 1539 Anderson Highway in Cumberland.

AGRICULTURAL INFORMATION SESSION — Are you new to farming? Do you have a small farming operation? Do you have property in Prince Edward, Nottoway or Amelia counties? The Piedmont Soil and Water Conservation District will host an information session on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at the Amelia County Administrative Office, located at 16360 Dunn Street in Amelia. Representatives from the Farm Service Agency, Natural Resources Conservation Services and the Virginia Cooperative Extension will be on hand to answer agricultural questions. The event begins at 4 p.m.

BEEKEEPERS MEETING — The Heart of Virginia Beekeepers will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 1, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The event will be held at the Prince Edward County Extension Office, located at 100 Dominion Dr. in Farmville, with an annual honey-tasting competition on the schedule. The competition is open to all who have extracted honey from their own bees in 2022. People are asked to bring their own honey in an unmarked squeeze bottle. There will also be a non-competitive display table for jars of honey with labels. Anyone who has bees or is interested in bees is welcome.

NOVEMBER 3

BIRD CLUB MEETING — The Margaret Watson Bird Club will hold a meeting on Thursday, Nov. 3. Dr. Robyn Puffenbarger will deliver a presentation on “Bird Skins – Robins to Raptors”. This is an opportunity to examine preserved bird skins, to help with identifying the birds that come in our yards and feeders. Other topics will include habitat, diet, breeding behaviors, plus feathers and molting. The meeting will be held at the Farmville Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, located at 200 West Third Street in Farmville. Light refreshments start at 6:30 p.m. at the program begins at 7 p.m.

LUNCH AND LEARN — The Heart of Virginia Master Gardeners will sponsor a “Lunch and Learn-Creating a Fall Masterpiece” program on Thursday, Nov. 3. The event begins at noon in the conference room of the Virginia Cooperative Extension office. That’s located at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville, as part of the Prince Edward County Natural Resources and Agriculture building. People are invited to bring their lunch and learn how to make a fall-themed centerpiece for your holiday decorating.

NOVEMBER 5

FALL FAMILY CAR CARE DAY — New Store Baptist Church, located at 9637 Francisco Road in Farmville, will host a Family Car Care Day on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to noon. Residents are invited to bring their car for a free basic car care education and walk thru, presented by the church’s men’s ministry. There will also be a free clothing drive. Email newstore9637@icloud.com with questions.

STEW, BAKE SALE — Cumberland Presbyterian Church, located at 1835 Cumberland Rd., 3 miles North of Farmville on Route 45, will hold its Annual Brunswick Stew and Bake Sale on Saturday, Nov. 5. Stew cost will be $10 per quart and stew will be available after 11:30 a.m. There will also be raffle tickets sold for a handmade, one-of-a-kind, Christmas wreath and a miniature handmade sleigh with Santa. Raffle tickets available now from any church member. For more information, call (804) 514-1135.

NOVEMBER 6

HABITAT FOR HUMANITY BINGO — Habitat for Humanity will hold a bingo fundraiser on Nov. 6. The event, which starts at 2 p.m., will be held at the Cumberland Community Center cafeteria. That’s located at 1874 Anderson Highway in Cumberland. The $25 entrance fee includes 12 bingo cards for 12 games, along with a ticket for a chance at a door prize. All proceeds will go to benefit the Cumberland Habitat for Humanity Repair Program.

MEN’S DAY — New Hope Baptist Church in New Canton will hold Men’s Day on Sunday, Nov. 6, beginning at the 11 a.m. morning service. The guest preacher will be Rev. Larry Smith, pastor of Rocky Mount Baptist Church in Cumberland.

NOVEMBER 8

CISNEROS SPEAKS — Sandra Cisneros is a poet, author and artist whose work explores the lives of the working-class. Her novel The House on Mango Street has sold more than six million copies and has been translated into more than 20 languages. She’ll be speaking at Longwood University’s Blackwell Ballroom on Tuesday, Nov. 8, beginning at 8 p.m.

NOVEMBER 12

GRIEFSHARE MEETING — Farmville United Methodist Church, located at 212 High Street in Farmville, will hold a “Surviving The Holidays: Dealing With Grief” meeting on Nov. 12 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. For more information, call (434) 392-4686.

NOVEMBER 13

CHURCH ELDERS PROGRAM — New Store Baptist Church, located at 9637 Francisco Road in Farmville, will host an “Honoring the Church Elders” program to celebrate the presence and contributions of our senior members. Lunch is at 1 p.m. and the program starts at 2 p.m.

NOVEMBER 18

SPAGHETTI FUNDRAISER — The Randolph Volunteer Fire Department’s Auxiliary will host a spaghetti dinner fundraiser on Friday, Nov. 18 at the station. Included will be spaghetti, salad, a drink and dessert. There will also be door prizes.

HOLIDAY TREE LIGHTING — The Town of Farmville will hold its annual Holiday Tree Lighting on Friday, Nov. 18. The event will start at 5:15 p.m. in the Main Street Plaza, with live music and activities involving High Bridge Trail State Park Rangers, the Prince Edward County Christmas Mother group and workers from the Virginia Children’s Book Festival. The Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place at 6 p.m.

NOVEMBER 19

PASTOR INSTALLATION SERVICE — New Store Baptist Church, located at 9637 Francisco Road in Farmville, will host a Pastor Installation service on Saturday, Nov. 19, beginning at 2 p.m.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

CONFIDENT WOMEN MINISTRY — The Confident Women Ministry Worship Service will be held every Sunday at 3 p.m. online, via a conference call. The phone number to call in is 1-657-390-7012.

THE AWAKENING — The Awakening Christian Circle, a Christian Rehab Support Group, meets every Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Dillwyn Library, 16266 N. James Madison Highway in Dillwyn. For more information, call Butch Manywaters Davis at (434) 983-8967.

FARMVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH — Farmville United Methodist Church located at 212 High Street welcomes everyone to worship each Sunday. Sunday school begins at 9 a.m., followed by worship at 10 a.m.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH FARMVILLE — First Baptist Church located at the corner of Main and Fourth Streets in Farmville hosts Sunday worship at 11 a.m. each Sunday. The Rev. Dr. James P. Ashton leads the services. At this time, face masks and social distancing are required inside of the sanctuary.

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH — Jericho Baptist Church located at 615 Franklin St., Farmville will host praise and worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. every Sunday. Social distancing and face masks required in the sanctuary. Rev. Dr. James H. Taylor III is the pastor.

SPEARS MOUNTAIN BAPTIST CHURCH — Spears Mountain Baptist Church is located at 106 Meadow Creek Road in Buckingham. Sunday Worship Service is at 10 a.m. Pastor Robert C. Wilson.

DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE MEETING — The Buckingham County Democratic Committee meets at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Agricultural Building in Buckingham County. The meetings are held at 54 Administration Lane in Buckingham, off Route 60. The Ag Building is next to the Arts Council Building.

AMATEUR RADIO MEETING — The Charlotte County Amateur Radio Club meets at 3 p.m. the first Sunday of the month at 1426 Estes Road in Chase City. Any questions, contact Jason Byrum at (434) 944-9100.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF DILLWYN — First Baptist Church of Dillwyn located at 16980 Oak St., Dillwyn hosts Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings.

PIEDMONT CHURCH OF CHRIST — Piedmont Church of Christ located at 1405 North Main St., Farmville holds Bible study at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings, and the church service starts 10:30 a.m. The church also holds Bible study at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday nights. The church has a free clothing giveaway on Thursdays from 1- 3 p.m. weather permitting.