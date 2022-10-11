Charles Edwin Johnson, 83 of Burkeville, passed away on Oct. 6. He was born to the late John A. and Minnie Johnson, of Prospect, on June 2, 1939.

Charles was preceded in death by his loving wife, Lois; sons, Benjamin and Bradford and brother John W. “Billy” Johnson.

He is survived by daughter, Teresa “Sissy” Johnson (John Gault); son, Patrick “Telly” Johnson (Barbara); sisters, Marie Davis and Dottie Mae Fahrner; brother, Sammy Johnson (Diane), along with seven grandchildren, six great grandchildren and many nephews and nieces.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Hickory Hill Retirement Community for his comfort care.

The family will receive friends at Sandy Creek Baptist Church, Jetersville, on Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 1-2 p.m. with interment in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity of your choice in Charles name. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.