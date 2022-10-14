Chamber awards Business of the Month

Published 6:32 pm Friday, October 14, 2022

By Staff Report

The Buckingham Chamber of Commerce recently awarded Roger Hill Insurance Agency with the October Chamber’s Business of the Month Award. “Roger Hill Insurance Agency has been a steadfast, strong small business in Arvonia for decades,” said Chamber President Jordan Miles. “They’ve helped so many people in Buckingham to ensure their homes, vehicles and belongings are protected from accidents and other incidents. They’re to be commended for their hard work and having stayed the course for so many years. The Chamber is proud of this small business.” Pictured are, from left, Wilhelm Jonach and Marie Hill of Hill Insurance, J.D. Childress of Gold Hill Services, who helps maintain the facility and Chamber Directors Brenda Jones, Bro. Max Watner, Ruth Lyle, Justin Midkiff, Barbara Wheeler, Sandra Moss and Miles. For more information or to join the Buckingham County Chamber of Commerce visit www.buckinghamchamberofcommerce.com or call (434) 983-2371.

