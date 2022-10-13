Booster and flu shot clinic set

Do you need to get a flu shot? Are you eligible for a COVID-19 booster? The Piedmont Health District will offer both Friday, Oct. 14 at Crewe Primary School, located at 10321 East Colonial Trail Highway. Both shots will be free during the clinic, which runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Health district officials said walk-ins are welcome and appointments are not required. However, if you want to go ahead and book a spot, you can pre-register by calling 1-877-829-4682. Both English and Spanish-speaking operators will be available and translation services will be available in more than 100 languages.

Only standard-dose flu shots and the updated COVID-19 bivalent boosters will be offered. The boosters include Pfizer for those 12 years and older and Moderna for those 18 years and older.

Now when we say a booster shot, let’s be clear. These are given at least two months after your first series of COVID-19 shots. These cannot function as a primary dose. So if you haven’t already received a COVID-19 shot, these boosters won’t help. If you are coming for the booster shot, please bring your vaccine card to confirm the date of your last COVID shot and the type of vaccine you received.

As for flu shots, we’re heading into that time of year, so health officials are suggesting people go ahead and get theirs. The CDC recommends that anyone 65 years and older receive high dose flu shots, which are only available at our health clinics.