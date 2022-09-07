White seeks re-election to SEC Board

William White, Charlotte County native, is seeking re-election to the Southside Electric Cooperative (SEC) Board. White has served on the board since 2012 and has achieved Credentialed Cooperative Director status. After graduating from Virginia Tech in 1989 he returned to the farm and has been employed by Virginia Farm Bureau as an agent for more than 32 years.

“Serving on the SEC Board allows me to be part of an organization that helps people every day,” White said.

White also serves on the Charlotte County FFA Alumni Board, the Charlotte County Public Schools Career and Technical Education Advisory Council and the Phenix Dixie Youth Inc. Board.

“I have always believed in serving the community where you live, work and play,” White said.

White is asking residents for their support by voting for him by mailing in the proxy form on the back of the September issue of the Cooperative Living Magazine.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve on the SEC Board and I would like to thank the members for allowing me to serve,” said White.