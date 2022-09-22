Students of the Month recognized

Published 11:55 am Thursday, September 22, 2022

By Staff Report

Riley Bobb and Kai Brown were recognized by members of the Cumberland County School Board for being named Students of the Month. Steven Gills is not pictured.

Each month during the regularly scheduled meeting, the Cumberland School Board recognizes the Students of the Month for each school. This month, the four students were honored on Thursday, Sept. 1.

The group included:

• Riley Bobb, fourth grade student at Cumberland Elementary School, son of daughter of Holly Bobb and the granddaughter of Richard and Martha Bobb of Farmville.

• Kai Brown, fifth grader at Cumberland Middle School, son of Witney Brown of Cumberland.

• Steven Gills, twelfth grader at Cumberland High School, son of Steve and Novie Gills of Cumberland.

