Staff members honored

Published 1:00 am Thursday, September 22, 2022

By Staff Report

Each month, staff members are recognized at the Cumberland County Public School Board. The following staff members were presented to Board members at the Sept. 1, meeting. Pictured, from left, are Jaleesa Johnson, Katie Pauley and Natalie “Sandy” Sacra.

• Jaleesa Johnson, school counselor at Cumberland Elementary School.

• Katie Pauley, special educator for Cumberland Middle School.

• Natalie “Sandy” Sacra, school counselor for Cumberland County Public Schools.

