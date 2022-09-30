Shirley Jean Atkins Hines, 70 of Burkeville, passed away on Sept. 22.

She was born on Jan. 17, 1952 to the late Samuel and Charlotte Travis Atkins in Dallas, Texas.

She moved to Buckingham, where she met her husband of 52 years, Samuel Hines Jr.

She loved to work outside with her many assorted animals especially her dog “Little Bit”. She worked at KFC for many years as a cook before retiring.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a brother, Samuel Atkins and a sister, Jean Long.

She is survived by her three daughters; Debbie S. Huddleston, Shirley Ann Hines and Vickie Ann Atkins (Michael) all of Burkeville; 14 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren; two brothers, Charles and Clifford Atkins and three sisters, Carol Atkins, Lottie Stanton and Betty Sudsberry.

She will be missed by all who knew her.

Services will be held at a later date.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family.

