School supplies donated

Published 8:56 am Thursday, September 29, 2022

By Staff Report

The Sandy River Branch of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recently held its annual school supplies drive. Members gathered pencils, pens, glue, tissues, and other items to support local schools. This year the supplies collected were donated to Amelia County Elementary School (ACES). Shown are ACES Assistant Principal Andrew Henderson and Yvonne Thompson, ACES First Grade Teacher and member of the Sandy River Branch of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

