Samuel Lee Thompson of Rice, passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022 at the age of 91.

“Sammy” as everyone called him was a retired mechanic. He was well known for fixing tractors, lawn mowers and pretty much anything that needed working on.

Sammy was a member of Pisgah Baptist Church in Rice. He and his wife Lucy were active members who taught Sunday school to many of the local Children and had many stories of their antics. Sammy also played guitar and taught many to play.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 60 years Lucy Bowman Thompson, his son Sammy Jr., his parents Oscar and Sallie Thompson, a brother James Rouse Thompson, a sister Mary Frances Overton.

He is survived by several nieces and nephews, several local children whom he and Lucy practically raised, his neighbors Fred and Carol Hines, who he loved like his own family.

A graveside service will be held at Trinity Memorial Gardens on Friday, September 23, 2022 at 2:00PM.

Shorter Funeral Home is serving the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Pisgah Baptist Church, 202 Pisgah Church Road, Rice, VA 23966 or the Rice Volunteer Fire Department, 948 Rice’s Depot Road, Rice, VA 23966.