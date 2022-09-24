Roy Lee Haislip, 44 of Scottsville, passed unexpectedly of Sunday, Sept. 18. He was born Oct. 15, 1977, in Charlottesville, a son of the late Charles Edward Haislip and Charlotte Darlene Crickenberger Evans.

Roy was an HVAC Tech with Southern Comfort Heating and Air and had previously been employed by W. E. Brown.

Roy is survived by his wife, Sabra Wiseman Haislip; daughter, Annabelle Leigh Haislip; two sons, Trevor Logan Haislip and Tyler Chase Haislip and his wife, Emily; sisters, Angela Haislip and Lisa Stayments and husband, Ron; brother, Chuck Haislip and his wife, Crystal; the mother of his sons, Melissa Lightfoot and her husband, Matt; his nieces and nephews, Austin Haislip and his wife, Kayla, Carla Haislip, Jimmy Chisholm and his wife, Ashley, McKenzie, Mason and Josie Stayments, Jonathan and Christopher Swanson; nieces and nephews on Sabra’s side, Jackson, Allen, Khloe, Teghan and Braylen; great-nieces and nephew, Addisyn and Allie Chisholm and Sadie and Grayson Haislip; also many other extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and stepson, Nolan.

Funeral service will be held on Sunday, Sept. 25, at 2 p.m., at Fluvanna Baptist Church with private burial in the church cemetery. Pastor Mitch Crickenberger will officiate.