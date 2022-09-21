Prince Edward County School Board choses new District 1 member

FARMVILLE – Kelly Forsythe will serve as the next District 1 representative for the Prince Edward County School Board. The board voted her in on Wednesday, Sept. 21, filling the spot left empty when Dr. Peter Gur left to serve on the Prince Edward Board of Supervisors.

Forsythe has experience working at the university level, as well as preschool through 12th grade as a school psychologist. At their Sept. 7 meeting, she told the school board that her time as a school psychologist helped her learn how to apply data-driven decision making and system-level support. She’s also seen improvement in the schools up close.

“As the parent of an Eagle, I can say with confidence that there are wonderful things happening at Prince Edward,” Forsythe told the board. “We have some amazing teachers and staff. I am personally very grateful for our extended pre-k program that allows my daughter to attend school and that we provide breakfast and lunches for all of our students. This sets a strong educational foundation for so many of our students.”

She has also served in the Piedmont area’s Habitat for Humanity Board and the Coalition for the Prevention of Every Suicide and is the president of the Virginia Academy of School Psychologists, as well as the conference chair.

With her many experiences and positions, Forsythe attends regional, state and national meetings where she told the board she hears the success stories and failures of other educational systems and hopes to apply them to the Prince Edward County School Board.