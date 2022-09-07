Patricia Grace Myers passed away from pancreatic cancer on Tuesday, Aug. 30, at her home in Dillwyn, with family by her side. Known as “Pat” to her friends and relatives in Virginia and “Patty” to her relatives in Georgia.

She was born Oct. 5, 1944 in Lebanon, Tennessee. She was the daughter of the late Harold C. Hill and the late Janelle Hill. Her parents moved to Virginia when Pat was two years old and she grew up in Roanoke County. She graduated from Cave Spring High School and attended Agnes Scott College.

She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Wayne M. Myers of Dillwyn; three sons, Wayne M. Myers Jr. of Virginia, Matthew H. Myers of Georgia and Robert Franklin of Indiana; one daughter, Amanda DiDia (Nick) of Lennox Head, Australia; one granddaughter, Paloma DiDia of Sidney, Australia and one grandson, Owen of Indiana. She is survived by her sister, Paula “Happy” East (Dean) of Roanoke and Hal Hill (Kathy) of Lexington and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pat was well known nationally for her knowledge and as a dealer of vintage clothes and accessories. She, along with her husband, displayed in many of the top Antique and Vintage shows in the county.

You can send condolences to patwav@centurvlink.net or 901 Main Street, Dillwyn, VA 23936.