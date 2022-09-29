Longwood women fall short against Gardner-Webb

FARMVILLE – The Longwood women’s soccer team couldn’t find a rhythm against a strong performance from Gardner-Webb on Wednesday night. The Runnin’ Bulldogs took down Longwood 2-0 behind a brace from Maddie Turlington.

GOALS (Assists)

13′ Gardner-Webb – Maddie Turlington

41′ Gardner-Webb – Maddie Turlington

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Turlington came in among the nation’s leading goal scorers and showcased why in the first half for Gardner-Webb (7-4-2, 2-1 Big South).

The senior struck in the 13th minute on a corner kick. Longwood goalkeeper Mary Kate Levush made a nice diving save on Turlington’s initial effort, but Turlington banged home the rebound for a 1-0 lead.

Turlington added her second in the 41st minute by finishing from the 12 yards out after maneuvering to the center of the field.

Longwood (3-6-3, 0-2-1 Big South) applied pressure after halftime and piled up seven shots and four corner kicks. However, the Lancers couldn’t find the back of the net against a stout Runnin’ Bulldog back line.

Julia Gill had Longwood’s best chance with a clean shot opportunity from about 15 yards out after halftime, but the shot sailed high.

WHAT THEY SAID:

“We completely lost our identity in that first half, and the two goal deficit was an accurate indicator of our performance,” said Longwood Head Coach Todd Dyer. “The group that responded in the second half gave us a fighting chance, but we still didn’t manage to score a goal so it was definitely a case of too little, too late. There are some things we need to sort out, but, more than anything, we need to commit to competing for 90 minutes and see where that gets us.”

ADDITIONAL NOTES:

Levush made a handful of huge saves to keep the Lancers hanging around. She had two saves in each half.

Kiersten Yuhas had a trio of shots to lead Longwood as nine players recorded a shot for Longwood.

Longwood outshot Gardner-Webb 14-12 on the match. The Lancers put three shots on goal.

UP NEXT:

Longwood women’s soccer hosts Winthrop on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 2 p.m. The game will be aired on ESPN+.