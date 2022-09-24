Honors keep coming for Frost

The week keeps getting better for Hampden-Sydney College junior running back Melik Frost. On Tuesday, the Hardeeville, South Carolina native was named to the DIII Football Team of the Week.

Frost was selected for his outstanding efforts during a 70-28 non-conference home win over Greensboro (NC) College on Saturday, Sept. 17. Frost rushed for a game-high and career-high 211 yards on 21 attempts and a career-best four touchdowns, adding a career-high 59 yards receiving on three catches and one touchdown. The 211 yards rushing is the sixth-best single-game effort all-time at H-SC. It also earned him honors earlier in the week as the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Football Offensive Player of the Week.

Against Greensboro College, Melik scored on runs of three yards in the first quarter, 35 yards in the second quarter, 64 yards and six yards in the third quarter, along with a 47-yard scoring reception in the first quarter from junior quarterback Andrew Puccinelli.

The 64-yard touchdown run is the longest run of his career, as well as the longest run in the ODAC this season. The 47-yard touchdown reception is the longest catch of his career, helping Frost account for a career-high 270 all-purpose yards and five total touchdowns against the Pride. His five touchdowns tie for second with several individuals in the ODAC’s single-game record book, and the 30 total points are tied for fourth in ODAC history with several players.

Melik has rushed for 371 yards on 56 attempts (6.6) on the season, with six rushing touchdowns, adding 116 yards receiving on eight receptions (14.5), totaling 487 all-purpose yards in three games. He leads the ODAC in rushing yards, rushing yards per game (123.7), rushing touchdowns, total touchdowns (7), all-purpose yards and all-purpose yards per game (162.3), and is third in rushing average.

H-SC is idle this weekend with its bye week, as the Tigers will return to action on the road at ODAC opponent Bridgewater College on Saturday, Oct. 1, at 2 p.m. in Bridgewater.