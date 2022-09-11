Tigers dominate with 6-0 victory over Mary Baldwin

HAMPDEN-SYDNEY – Two goals from senior Josiah King and junior Stefan Ngoh propelled the Hampden-Sydney College Tigers over the Mary Baldwin University Fighting Squirrels, 6-0, Saturday night at Hellmuth-Gibson Field.

It took just under 15 minutes for the game to get its first goal as King intercepted a pass right in front of the box and took a few dribbles before putting it past a diving keeper. Ngoh doubled the tally in the 27th minute after he received a perfect feed into the box by sophomore Jack Delaney. Four minutes later, Ngoh scored again after finishing the deflected ball on the volley and giving the Tigers a, 3-0, lead going into halftime.

Getting started in the second half

Hampden-Sydney got off to a dream start in the second half as 31 seconds in King scored his second of the game redirecting a pass into the box from freshman Pierce Boerner. With the rain heavily coming down in the second half, junior Emory Davis took advantage, as a failed clearance by the Fighting Squirrels led to two players falling over, and Davis pounced on the loose ball to tap it in the empty net. Freshman Zakky Johnston scored his first career goal on a powerful strike from the edge of the box that curled into the bottom right corner. That strike finished the scoring as the defense held firm and completed the shutout, defeating Mary Baldwin 6-0.

The Tigers will back in action when they make their first road trip of the year to North Carolina Wesleyan University. The matchup will take place on Tuesday, September 13, at 4 p.m. at Scalf Field.