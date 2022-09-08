Gwendolyn F. Coleman, of Buckingham County, born July 23, 1930, passed away Sunday, Sept. 4. She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Coleman; her parents, Clyde and Jessie Harris and her brother, Raymond Harris.

She is survived by her sons, W. Stephen Coleman (Sarah) and Craig H. Coleman (Ann); four grandchildren, David M. Coleman (Josie), Carter A. Coleman, S. Bryan Coleman and Caroline H. Coleman and two great-grandchildren, Arthur and Helen Coleman.

Gwen was the consummate housewife, caring for her husband and children. She enjoyed playing golf with her Farmville friends and bridge with her Buckingham friends. She was a long-time member of Whitehall United Methodist Church.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10, at 3 p.m., in Dillwyn Cemetery, Dillwyn. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Gwen’s honor to Whitehall United Methodist Church, Dillwyn.

Dunkum Funeral Home, Dillwyn is in charge of arrangements.