Frances Sanders “Toddy” Murray, 81, of Pamplin, passed away peacefully to be with her Lord on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at her residence surrounded by family and friends. She was the loving wife to the late James Thomas Murray for 62 years.

Born in Bedford, Tennessee, on June 28, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Robert Garrett Sanders and Ruth Marie Shelton. She was a longtime active member of Beale Memorial Presbyterian Church where she served as a Sunday school teacher and an Elder. Frances was employed at Thomasville Furniture for 30 years and then worked 10 years as a legal secretary for Thomas “Tommy” W. Lawson.

She is survived by her four children, Connie F. Murray of Amelia, Angela “Angie” M. Mobley (Phillip), Joseph T. Murray, and W. Andrew “Andy” Murray (Chas) all of Pamplin; four grandchildren, Michael Cunningham (Clara Jo), Sarah Beth Overstreet (A.J.), Clarissa Murray, and Chloe Murray; two great-grandchildren, Emma Cunningham and Michael Overstreet; a sister, Maybelle S. Womack of Pamplin; a brother, Robert Bruce Sanders (Cindy) of Lynchburg; sister-in-law, Blanch Murray of Meherrin; numerous nieces and nephews; and her faithful canine companion, Lucy.

Our mom was a faithful servant of the Lord, wanting everyone to know Him as their Savior. She loved her children and grandchildren unconditionally without ceasing. She never met a stranger and was a friend to all who knew her.

A funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Wednesday, September 28, at Beale Memorial Presbyterian Church officiated by Pastor Kim Jeffreys. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the residence.

Those wishing to make memorials please consider Beale Memorial Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 1281, Pamplin, Va. 23958, Appomattox County Rescue Squad P.O. Box 57, Appomattox, Va. 24522, or The Young and Golden Group of Piney Ridge United Methodist Church c/o Mary Tolley, 1043 Little Cub Road, Pamplin, Va. 23958.

Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www. robinsonfuneral.com.