Cumberland Girl Scout earns Silver Award

One Cumberland Girl Scout recently earned a prestigious award. Claire Tucker received the Girl Scout Silver Award for a project at Bear Creek Lake State Park, which focused on environmental stewardship.

Tucker worked with a fellow Cumberland Girl Scout to install an anti-litter basket station next to the steps leading to the picnic area and the beach. These reusable baskets can be used by park guests to collect any trash they see on the beach or nearby grass or hiking areas.

They can dispose of the litter in the adjacent receptacle, helping to keep the park clean for all guests and the grounds and water clean to protect wildlife and our lake ecosystems. Tucker learned to budget, plan, and construct her project while collaborating with park staff and community members.

The Silver Award is the highest honor a Cadette (a sixth to eighth grader) can achieve. Less than 10% of Cadettes earn this honor. To receive it, the Scout has to complete a project that makes lasting change in a community, with at least 50 hours of planning, preparation and service.