Chamber Music Series presents flute recital

The Longwood University Chamber Music Series will present a concert by Kelly Sulick, a flutist from Charlottesville, on Monday, September 12. Free and open to the public, the concert will take place in the Molnar Recital Hall of Wygal Music Building at 7:30 p.m., with doors open at 7:10 p.m. Parking for the event is available along Race Street, beside Greenwood Library and Bedford Hall.

Kelly Sulick teaches at the University of Virginia and serves as Principal Flute in the Charlottesville Symphony. Prior to moving to Virginia, she spent three years as Principal Flute with the Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra and Instructor of Flute at the University of Evansville. She holds degrees in Flute Performance from the University of Michigan and the University of Southern California.

Sulick has performed with symphony orchestras across the United States. In Virginia she has appeared with the Richmond Symphony and the Ash Lawn Opera Orchestra. Recently she performed with the Ann Arbor Symphony and alongside Sir James Galway at the Kennedy Center. Equally at home in the world of popular music, she has also performed and recorded with rock bands, including The New Fidelity, a mod-pop outfit from Southern California.

The concert at Longwood will be presented in honor of Frieda E. Myers, longtime professor of music at Longwood and founder of the university’s Chamber Music Series. It will feature works for solo flute and others for flute and piano, by living American composers. Sulick will be accompanied by John Mayhood at the piano.

Mayhood enjoys a busy performance schedule that has taken him across North America and Europe in various settings. His concerts often explore the works of a single composer; he has dedicated complete evenings to the works of Poulenc, Hindemith, Schubert, and to new works by emerging composers. His performances have been featured on NPR, CBC, and SRC Radio. “Duo,” a recording of American works for flute and piano with Kelly Sulick, will be released on Centaur Records on September 16.

Mayhood holds the Master of Music degree from the University of Illinois at Urban-Champagn, where he studied with Ian Hobson. He lives in Charlottesville, where he is head of the piano faculty at the University of Virginia.

Now in its 35th season, The Longwood University Chamber Music Series is underwitten by the University Arts Council as well as patronage though the Longwood University Foundation. For more information about this concert, access, or to become a Series Patron call the Longwood University Department of Music at (434) 395-2504.