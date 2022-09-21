You might hear an explosion Friday in Buckingham County. Here’s why.

Parts of Buckingham County may hear or feel an explosion Friday morning as the demolition of Bremo Bluff Power Station continues. In 2019, Dominion Energy announced plans to retire the power station. That work’s been happening over the last two years, with physical demolition beginning in late 2021. To this point, the station’s main interior and most of the main building’s exterior have been removed.

It’s been a long time coming. Bremo Bluff has been one of, if not the oldest, coal-fired power station in Virginia. Its first two units went active in 1931 and lasted until 1972. But the whole thing was shuttered in 2018, making room for different types of power plants. Since then, the main focus has been breaking down the different pieces, clearing it out in a way that’s safe.

There’s still some work left to do on that front. Part of that will happen Friday, with the controlled demolition of Bremo Bluff Power Station Units 3 and 4, as well as the smokestacks. First, parts of Bremo Road from the Bremo Post Office and 1268 Bremo Road will be shut down. This will happen at 9:15 a.m. Minutes later, the James River will be closed to traffic between the Bremo Bluff Boat Launch and half a mile downstream. That means no boats, no recreational vehicles, nothing will be allowed in that area.

Finally, you’ll hear sirens right before the demolition takes place. Once the sirens stop, at approximately 10 a.m., the explosion will happen. Dominion officials estimate the station will collapse in less than 10 seconds.

Once the demolition is complete, crews will move in to survey the area and ensure it’s safe. After the “all clear” is given, both Bremo Road and the James River will be reopened to traffic.

The entire project in Buckingham County is expected to be finished by 11 a.m.