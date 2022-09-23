A good time was had by all

The Town of Farmville saw the return of the Heart of Virginia Festival last Saturday, Sept. 17 after being cancelled two years in a row due to COVID. The festival included food vendors, arts and crafts vendors, live music and much more. Festival organizers said an estimated 3,000 to 5,000 people showed up for the event, which was held for the first time in September this year. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event had been shut down for nearly two years. This time, it expanded instead of contracting, growing into a two-day event for its 42nd edition. (Photos by Brian Carlton)