Who’s next? Conference schedule set for Longwood men’s basketball

FARMVILLE – After one of the biggest seasons in program history, the Lancers are ready for another round. Longwood men’s basketball returns plenty of experience heading into the 2022-23 men’s basketball conference slate. They will need it against an 18-game gauntlet as the Big South released its conference schedule on Tuesday afternoon.

The reigning Big South champs will attack the full schedule with a roster that includes returning starters Big South Honorable Mention and All-Tournament team member DeShaun Wade, Zac Watson, Jesper Granlund and Big South First Teamer and Tournament MVP Isaiah Wilkins. Along with those four, the Lancers also return mainstays Leslie Nkereuwem, Nate Lliteras and DA Houston, and they’ve added impact transfer Walyn Napper (Southern Mississippi).

Following the non-conference season, which will be released at a later date, the Lancers will dive into conference play at the end of December. Longwood will square off against the other nine teams in the Big South twice apiece in a double round-robin.

Familiar faces for Longwood men’s basketball

The gauntlet begins on Dec. 29 when the Lancers host High Point, and it features plenty of matchups with familiar faces.

Longwood squares off with Winthrop twice in a rematch of the Big South Championship Game. The Lancers host Winthrop on Jan. 7 before making the return trip to Rock Hill, S.C. on Feb. 1.

Other highlights include two matchups with in-state rival Radford. Longwood heads to the Highlanders on Jan. 25 before hosting their Commonwealth counterpart on Feb. 18.

In addition, the Lancers will host USC Upstate on Jan. 14 in a rematch of the Big South Semifinals before traveling to play at USC Upstate on Feb. 15. The Lancers also close the regular season at home against UNC Asheville on Feb. 25.

Every game will be aired on Longwood’s flagship station, 92.9 WVHL Kickin’ Country, and all home games are aired on ESPN+.