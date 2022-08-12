Sheehan named to Bankshares board

Kevin E. Sheehan has been appointed to the boards of BCC Bankshares Inc. and The Bank of Charlotte County. His initial term will begin July 18 and will expire at the company’s annual meeting in Jan. 2023, at which time he will be subject to election by the shareholders.

Sheehan is the President and Owner of Kevin Sheehan, CPA, PC in Farmville. Sheehan has operated his practice, which is heavily involved in small and mid-size business accounting since 1996.

Sheehan is a Certified Public Accountant who received his Master of Accountancy from Virginia Commonwealth University. He received his Bachelor of Arts in Business/Economics from Randolph Macon College.

Sheehan is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Virginia Society of Certified Public Accountants and is active in numerous youth and civic organizations in the Farmville/Prince Edward community.

Sheehan lives in Farmville, with his wife, Melanie Marks.

Dabney T.P. Gilliam Jr., President, CEO, and Chairman of the Board of Directors said, “We are extremely pleased and privileged to have Kevin Sheehan join our boards. He brings his strong accounting and financial experience to the Board and his close ties to the communities we serve will benefit our entire organization.”