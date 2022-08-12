Nottoway Grays Reunion held

A reunion of the 18th Virginia Infantry Regiment Co. G, “Nottoway Grays” was held in Farmville at the train station on Saturday, Aug. 6. Since 1982, this group of volunteers have participated in re-enactments in Virginia, and across the country demonstrating what it was like to serve as Confederate infantry. Some of the many re-enactments include Shiloh, Gettysburg, Sharpsburg, Bentonville, Sailors Creek, Appomattox, New Market, Cedar Mountain, Cedar Creek, Stanton River Bridge, Battle of the Crater, etc. They can be seen in movies such as North-South II (1985), Ironclads (1991), Lincoln (1992) Sommersby (1993) and others. They enjoyed a catered lunch, banjo music of period tunes, scrapbook photos, spinning yarns and swapping stories until late in the afternoon. Pictured are, from left, front row, Ronnie Biddle, Bob Flippen, Dan Williamson, Art Wingo, Ralph Vannoy, Bill McCarthy, Bill Anstine, Greg Gallion and Chuck Ironmonger. Back row, Devlin Moore, Jeb Hillsman, Mark Fathbruckner, Lance Smith and Mike Vaughan. Compatriots who attended but are not pictured: Colt Johnson, Ray Oakes, Jackie Price, Hamden Seay, E.G. Grigg and Josh Austin.